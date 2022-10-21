Penguins form new partnership to plant trees in Pittsburgh area

A new partnership has been formed between the Penguins and a local company to help restore and promote the urban forest throughout the Pittsburgh area.

A new program called ‘Score for the Trees’ has been launched through the partnership with The Davey Tree Expert Company

As a result of the partnership, a tree will be planted in the Pittsburgh area every time a Penguins play scores a goal at PPG Paints Arena this season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Davey Tree to plant trees where they are needed the most,” said Tree Pittsburgh Executive Director Danielle Crumrine. “Trees positively impact human health, add beauty to the landscape, and they help to cut cooling costs during the hot summer months. These impacts will only increase as the trees grow.”

So far this season, through three games at PPG Paints Arena, the Penguins have won all three games, finding the back of the net six times in each game. That’s good enough for 18 trees!

Tree planting dates and locations will be announced in 2023.