Guentzel could rejoin Pens lineup during Western Canada road trip

Guentzel was injured last week and didn’t play against Columbus on Saturday.

By Mike Darnay
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

While the Penguins made some roster moves yesterday ahead of tonight’s game in Edmonton, it’s not all doom and gloom, as the black and gold could have Jake Guentzel back during the current road trip the team is on.

Yesterday afternoon, the Pens placed Teddy Blueger on injured reserve and called up Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin.

While the team did have to play without Jake Guentzel, who was injured in Thursday’s game against the Kings, it wasn’t all bad news from head coach Mike Sullivan, who said Guentzel could be back during the road trip.

The Pens had another 6-goal performance vs. Columbus on Saturday night, the first game of a road swing headed out west, where the team will travel to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle.

Pittsburgh will return home after the 5-game trip to host Boston at PPG Paints Arena next week.

Puck drop in Edmonton is scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight.

