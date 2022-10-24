Guentzel could rejoin Pens lineup during Western Canada road trip

While the Penguins made some roster moves yesterday ahead of tonight’s game in Edmonton, it’s not all doom and gloom, as the black and gold could have Jake Guentzel back during the current road trip the team is on.

Yesterday afternoon, the Pens placed Teddy Blueger on injured reserve and called up Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin.

The Penguins are dipping into Wilkes-Barre to get Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin up to the NHL in order to re-establish forward depth after the Jake Guentzel injury. https://t.co/kCxcDeZj1s — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) October 23, 2022

While the team did have to play without Jake Guentzel, who was injured in Thursday’s game against the Kings, it wasn’t all bad news from head coach Mike Sullivan, who said Guentzel could be back during the road trip.

Coach Sullivan says Teddy Blueger’s status remains the same (day-to-day) and there’s a chance Jake Guentzel plays on the current road trip to Western Canada and Seattle. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) October 23, 2022

The Pens had another 6-goal performance vs. Columbus on Saturday night, the first game of a road swing headed out west, where the team will travel to Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle.

Pittsburgh will return home after the 5-game trip to host Boston at PPG Paints Arena next week.

Puck drop in Edmonton is scheduled for 8 p.m. tonight.