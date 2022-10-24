Pens Points: Recalls Made

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Rookie Sam Poulin and Drake Caggiula are headed to Edmonton with the Pittsburgh Penguins after being recalled by the club Sunday afternoon. As for injured center Teddy Blueger, he’s heading to injured reserve. [PensBurgh]

Both Tristan Jarry and Josh Archibald, with their Edmonton ties, are going back to the city where they began to make names for themselves. [Post-Gazette]

Danton Heinen, with his ever-impressive scoring touch, is proving to be a bargain for the Penguins for the second year in a row. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin, even in his age-36 season, still works to improve his game, and it’s showing in the face-off circle. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In an obvious rebuilding year for the Montreal Canadiens, injured players should not be seeing the ice. [Eyes On The Prize]

Hey, sometimes the chemistry just isn’t there, and that could be the case for one of the previously-used Minnesota Wild forward lines. [Hockey Wilderness]

Don’t look now, but the Buffalo Sabres are making some early-season noise. [Die By The Blade]