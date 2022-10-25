Pens Points: Oil Spill

It looked good then suddenly it didn’t for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers. Goals from Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, and Bryan Rust had the Penguins up 3-1 in the second period but five unanswered goals from the Oilers, including four in the second period, were too much to overcome and the Penguins were handed their first regulation loss of the season. [Pensburgh]

Pens Points is here to help get your Tuesday started...

Jake Guentzel did not play in Saturday’s victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets but he did travel with the team for the road trip. That along is a good sign and a clear signal he could play at some point this week. [Pensburgh]

With Guentzel sidelined Saturday, the Penguins needed the depth to step up and did they ever. Without knowing when Jake will return, the Penguins will need to lean on those players again as they head through Western Canada. [Trib Live]

One of the most impressive players this season is one of the newest faces to join the Penguins in the offseason. Defenseman Jan Rutta has made quite an impression in the early going and is making Ron Hextall look very smart. [Pensburgh]

Tonight’s opponent, the Calgary Flames, are coming off two days rest which could cause issues for the Penguins after playing last night. Last time out for the Flames, they claimed an overtime victory against the Carolina Hurricanes. [Matchsticks and Gasoline]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Checking in on another upcoming Pens opponent, everything is not well for the Vancouver Canucks at the moment as they are still searching for their first win of the season and the fans are getting a little more restless with each loss. [Nucks Misconduct]

Phil Kessel is set to break the NHL Ironman streak for consecutive games played this week, taking the helm from Keith Yandle. No better time than now to look back on some of his most memorable moments as an NHL player. [Vegas Hockey Now]