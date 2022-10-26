Pens Points: Flamed Out

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins continued their Western Conference swing last night, traveling to Calgary to try and extinguish the Flames. Well, the Penguins touched a hot stove for too long, got burnt, and now all their losses have come while in Canada. We must destroy Canada to win the Stanley Cup. [PensBurgh Recap]

How concerned should we be about Brian Dumoulin’s play? Well, the early results aren’t great, kids. [PensBurgh]

So far, Josh Archibald's short tenure with the Penguins hasn’t been all that bad. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Goaltender Alex Georgiev returned to New York last night, the city he called home for some time before being shipped off to the Colorado Avalanche. Georgiev was around during a transition period for the New York hockey club, helping to bridge to gap from Henrik Lundqvist to Igor Shesterkin. [Blueshirt Banter]

An ongoing carrier dispute leaves many people unable to watch the defending Stanley Cup champions. [Mile High Hockey]

The Toronto Maple Leafs, folks, they’re a hockey team! [Pension Plan Puppets]