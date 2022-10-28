PensBurgh Podcast: Slow starts and depth concerns

The Pittsburgh Penguins sit at 4-2-1, still a very respectable record to begin the season. All their losses have come in Canada (Montreal, Edmonton, and most recently, Calgary). While the Canada thing is just a coincidence, the level of opposition has been challenging—the Oilers and Flames are no slouches given their offensive talent.

Robbie and Garrett return this week to address their concerns with the Penguins’ current injury situation and scoring depth (or lack thereof).

The Penguins have been marred early on by sluggish starts or lousy stretches of play during games. Are these warning signs magnified by shoddier depth players who are offensively inconsistent? Or are other, larger factors at play?

We also have a nine-question mailbag touching on Halloween warmup jerseys, Kasperi Kapanen’s impressive start, Brian Dumoulin’s worrying decline, and much more.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk