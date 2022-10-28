Pens Points: Old friends in Vancouver

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

A two-game losing streak isn’t the end of the world, but it’s not fun, either. Even so, there have been good things to take away from this small skid. [PensBurgh]

Penguins rookie center Sam Poulin was able to reflect on his whirlwind of a first week in the NHL. [Post-Gazette]

Mike Sullivan is aware of his team's flaws and aims to cure them. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Tyson Jost’s struggles have continued early on with the Minnesota Wild, and it looks like he’ll have at least one game off to clear his head. [Hockey Wilderness]

Everyone in Leaf Land is already pressing the panic button and we’re not even into November yet. So, should the Maple Leafs trade for Jakob Chychrun? [Pension Plan Puppets]

Big Elmer Söderblom has made some big statements in his first few games of the 2022-23 season. [Winging It In Motown]