Pens Points: Penguins @ Detroit Red Wings gameday, lineup

The Penguins have announced their roster for the team that will be making the trip out to Detroit today.

The Pens only have 26 healthy players left in camp, and counting today only two more pre-season games, so this lineup is starting to get serious.

And, woo boy, just look at those seven names on defense. There’s no Chad Ruhwedel or Mark Friedman. Who will be presumably the healthy scratch to join the others - P.O Joseph or Ty Smith? And will it mean a little or a lot moving forward? It will be fascinating to watch unfold.

Of note, Radim Zohorna is with the Pens and on that lineup is also on waivers. He won’t make the lineup if it’s announced that another team has claimed him. Either way, the starting 13 forwards for the Pens’ regular season is just about settled as long as there are no more injuries. [PensBurgh]

The road might finally be up for 50-year old Jaromir Jagr. Jags has said he is “pondering retirement” and now finds himself lacking the motivation to continue to play - which previously has never been the case for the fanatical worker to stay in shape and get out there on the ice. Jagr didn’t close any doors or finalize an announcement, and either way remains devoted to his beloved Kladno team in his manager/ownership role. [If you read Czech - idnes.cz]

Who is the Penguins biggest breakout candidate? Here’s a vote for Ty Smith. [The Athletic $]

One other breakout candidate should be forward Alexander Holtz in New Jersey. The Swedish seventh overall pick in 2020 has had some development time and now finds himself on a line with Ondrej Palat and Jack Hughes in this pre-season. [All About the Jersey]

Former Penguin prospect Calen Addison is starting to make waves and looking to graduate into the full-time lineup for the Minnesota Wild coming out of training camp. [Hockey Wilderness]

Speaking of former Penguins, Matt Murray is going to have a lot of pressure on him this year in Toronto. And he has a first-time goalie coach in Curtis Sanford, who is using some new-age technology to help focus the eyes and track the puck via “tunnel vision” goggles. Will it work? [TSN - video]

In other former Penguin news - well, technically I guess since he was on the payroll for a bit despite never actually playing a game - veteran defender Nathan Beaulieu has converted his tryout into a contract with the Anaheim Ducks. [TSN]

Another PTO success story: defenseman Calvin de Haan has made it in Carolina and turned his tryout into a contract. [TSN]

Heading back to Anaheim, Trevor Zegras absorbed a nasty hit in the pre-season, but luckily has been deemed day-to-day. [Twitter - Ducks]

The Seattle Kraken kept their new mascot a secret, and uh, from looking at it, maybe they should have kept it that way? [ESPN]

It’s now or never time for 23-year old former 2018 first round pick Martin Kaut in Colorado, which repeats a story being told all across the league for a lot of players in the same situation. [Mile High Hockey]

The Bruins are already one of the most injured teams entering the season, and they’ve suffered another blow. Forward Taylor Hall is now week-to-week and expected to miss the start of the regular season. [NHL.com]

The Winnipeg Jets unveiled a statue of the late, great Dale Hawerchuk. [Sportsnet]