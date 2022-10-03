Calgary claims Radim Zohorna off waivers

Radim Zohorna has been claimed off waivers by the Calgary Flames.

The Penguins still had Zohorna in their NHL camp, and he was going to be in the lineup to play tonight in Detroit. That will obviously not happen now, with Zohorna no longer in the organization.

Overall the 26-year old had 10 points in 26 NHL games with the Penguins after signing as a free agent. Zohorna has been in the Pittsburgh organization for the past two seasons, splitting time between the NHL and AHL Wilkes-Barre. He recorded 21 points (12G+9A) in 39 games with Wilkes-Barre last year.

Despite being claimed, if history holds this move might not necessarily not give finality to conclusion of Zohorna’s time with the Penguins. Last season in the lead-up to the start of the regular season, 10 skaters were claimed across the NHL on waivers. Six of those 10 players ended up being waived again last season and their initial team claimed them back in five of the cases (Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Alex Barre-Boule, Christian Wolanin, Dennis Cholowoski and Adam Brooks). A sixth player, Rem Pitlick, was claimed by a different team. Four of the players ended up going the distance all season with their new teams.

For now, however, Zohorna will get his chance to advance his career and stick in the NHL with Calgary.

In the immediate future for the Pens, this means that Sam Poulin is likely to play tonight int the pre-season game against Detroit. Poulin will have to take the spot where Zohorna practiced, since he is now a Flame.