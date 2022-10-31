Pens Points: Returning Home

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Almost everyone agrees that Ty Smith should not be in the AHL, playing on the opposite side of Pennsylvania. Yet, the NHL is a business, and the Pittsburgh hockey club had to make a business decision, given their financial handicaps. However, Smith isn’t just going through the motions as a member of the Baby Penguins. [Trib Live]

The Pittsburgh Penguins are returning home from a disastrous road trip that currently sees the team on a four-game losing skid. Here are four questions the Penguins must find answers to as they prepare for a homestand. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Momentum swings like an evergoing pendulum in professional sports, and the NHL is no different. One small misstep can turn an entire game on its head, affecting what was once thought to be a shoo-in result. [Eyes On The Prize]

The New Jersey Devils own a surprisingly impressive 6-3 record after their recent thumping of the Columbus Blue Jackets. And the advanced metrics are backing up their quality on-ice product. [All About The Jersey]

Alex Ovechkin is feeling lucky about the chance to pass Gordie Howe for the record of goals with one team. The future hall-of-fame candidate needs three goals for his latest milestone. [NHL]

The league’s ‘national’ schedule is killing passionate division rivalries. [NY Post]