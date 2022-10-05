Fan confidence poll results: Everyone love Sully

Some of the results from our fan survey are in, and unsurprisingly coach Mike Sullivan enters the 2022-23 season with a ton of good will among the fans.

I wasn’t sure that 92% of the internet could agree on anything, high numbers for Sullivan indeed.

Could this finally be the year that Sullivan gets the kudos on a league-wide level?

COACH OF THE YEAR



Jack Adams Trophy predictions?



More: https://t.co/EzEecVWjZM pic.twitter.com/T8DRINRiAr — NHL (@NHL) October 4, 2022

NHL.com writers aren’t the Jack Adams voters, so maybe not, but Sullivan remains as one of the top and most consistent coaches in the league.

Elsewhere, the results aren’t quite as high for the overall Penguin front office, but three out of four fans are pleased with the Ron Hextall-led group at the moment.

Hextall had a nice summer, from the out-set it appeared at times that the Penguins might lose some or all of Bryan Rust, Rickard Rakell, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. All were brought back into the fold by the Pens, and often for very good salary cap annual amounts. The trade-off is that a lot of term was also given to these players in their late years, but the band has been kept together, disaster was avoided, and the overwhelming success in the last 16 years of the Sidney Crosby / Evgeni Malkin / Kris Letang era will be sticking around for at least three more years to come, and possibly longer.