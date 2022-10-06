Pens Points: ONE. WEEK.

There is still a bit of business to take care of in terms of preseason hockey for the Pittsburgh Penguins but not enough to distract from it being just one week until they take the ice for real against the Arizona Coyotes. Friday night marks the final preseason game where most of the regular roster will be in action with a handful of roster spots still up for grabs.

Thursday arrives with a fresh Pens Points to start the day...

Training camp is winding down with only one preseason game left on the schedule before the games tart counting. As the team approaches this final week before the season, the players are raring to get things started for real. [The Athletic $$]

Once the most hotly contested division in hockey, the Metropolitan has weakened a bit as some teams take a step back and re-tool. Still, the Metro division promises to deliver fireworks just maybe not from these teams at the bottom. [Pensburgh]

Health has not been one of the Penguins strong suits in recent years but it's looking like they should at least begin this new season at full strength. Jeff Carter is set to see game action on Friday and Teddy Blueger is progressing nicely. [Pensburgh]

It seems despite recent early round playoff losses, Penguins fans remain confident in the team and it’s direction. Over 90% of poll respondents believe in Mike Sullivan and his staff while 75% profess confidence in Ron Hextall and the front office. [Pensburgh]

Kris Letang signed a deal that will make him a Penguin for life this offseason and now he’s lending a hand to those who could replace him one day. As P.O. Joseph battles for a roster spot, Letang has opened his house to the young defenseman. [Penguins]

If you are at all familiar with the fundraiser THON, you know all about the good work the organization does for childhood cancer. On December 28th, the Penguins will host a ‘THON Game’ where proceeds from each ticket sold will go towards raising funds. [Onward State]

News and notes from around the NHL...

In a league filled with as much parity as the NHL, any advantage a team can gain over it competitors is a win. This off-ice battle has led teams across the league to spending almost at will building up hockey ops departments with the best and brightest. [ESPN]

Like every other sports league on the planet, the NHL has been battered by the COVID pandemic since it took hold in 2020. Now with that mostly in the rearview, the NHL is hoping 2022-23 is a blockbuster season for the league. [Sportsnet]