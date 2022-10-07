PensBurgh Podcast: Previewing the 2022-23 season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their quest for a sixth Stanley Cup in six days when the Arizona Coyotes come to Pittsburgh to start the 2022-23 season. We here at PensBurgh are shaking off the rust, too, and the PensBurgh Podcast is back for another season of auditory analysis.

In this season preview episode, Robbie and Garrett have something of a surface-level discussion about the Pittsburgh Penguins, their championship prospects, and more.

How well will the Penguins’ “Big Three,” Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang, operate with all three players being another year older? Malkin is 36. Letang and Crosby are 35, certainly no spring chickens here.

Are there dark-horse candidates that may surprise some Penguins fans after a disappointing 2021-22 season? How well will Jason Zucker or Kasperi Kapanen perform? For the team to win another championship, they will need regular contributions from these players.

On the defensive side, there is still a bit of a logjam. What does the future hold for 23-year-old P.O Joseph, the supposed jewel of the Phil Kessel trade? Has he already played his last game in a black and gold sweater?

Finally, we close out the show with a quick, two-question mailbag chronicling Kris Letang and speculating on the future of Sam Poulin.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk