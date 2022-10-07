Caliente Pizza named the official pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have a new official pizza that will be offered throughout PPG Paints Arena.

Caliente Pizza, which has locations all throughout the Pittsburgh area, has been named the Official Pizza of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With that announcement, it’s also been announced that there will be five locations serving Caliente inside PPG Paints Arena.

“The Caliente family is thrilled that our championship pizzas are now affiliated with a champion franchise like the Penguins,” said Caliente owner and founder Nick Bogacz. “As a longtime Pens fan myself, being named the Official Pizza of the Penguins is a great honor and a reminder of the importance of Caliente’s roots and growth in this city.”

Caliente will be available at the following arena locations:

Behind section 107

Behind section 212

Behind section 232

Inside the Captain Morgan Club

Inside the F.N.B. Club

Caliente will serve Sicilian cheese and pepperoni pizza, as well as providing beverage options.