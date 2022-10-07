PWHPA to hold women’s hockey event in Pittsburgh in November

Four women’s professional hockey games and two girls hockey clinics will be coming to Pittsburgh next month.

The Professional Women’s Hockey Player’s Association announced earlier this week that the third event of its 2022-23 season will be taking place at the PPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Twp. from November 25-27 in partnership with the Penguins.

The games will take place on November 26 and 27 between the four teams in the league.

Earlier this year, the PHWPA had an event in town when the Penguins hosted a “Rivalry Rematch” between Canada and the United States.

“The city of Pittsburgh, as well as the Penguins, have been great supporters of the PWHPA so we’re thrilled to be heading back in November,” said PWHPA Operations Consultant Jayna Hefford. “With the success of our Rivalry Rematch game earlier this year, we know there’s a huge appetite for elite women’s hockey in Pittsburgh so we know this will be a great weekend for both the fans and our athletes. We’re also excited to be involved with the ‘Burgh Girls Fest’ tournament throughout the weekend— by providing young players visibility and access to the best hockey players in the world, we’re continuing our goal of growing the game.”

Prior to visiting Pittsburgh, the league will be making stops in Montreal and Nova Scotia.

