It’s in the game? Penguins win 2023 Stanley Cup in EA Sports simulation

In an effort to help promote their latest edition of the NHL video game series, EA Sports released their official simulated season. In it, the Penguins defeat the Colorado Avalanche to win the 2023 Stanley Cup.

The Pens defeated the Carolina Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs along the way of this virtual season.

It was a good virtual year for Sidney Crosby, he finished ninth in scoring in the regular season and also won the Conn Smythe for playoff MVP.

One simulation is just one simulation, but it is always nice to see the Penguins win the Cup — virtually or in reality.

Last year, EA Sports liked Tampa over Vegas for the 2022 Stanley Cup. That was a fairly good prediction, Tampa made it to the Final but lost to Colorado. Vegas didn’t even make the playoffs, but had a tumultuous season that couldn’t have been pictured early.

This time around, hopefully they’re a little more accurate for the predicted outcome of this coming season.