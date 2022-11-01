Pens Points: On to November

A long and tumultuous road trip came to an end for the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday and they return to PPG Paints Arena on the heels of a four game losing skid. Their return to Pittsburgh will be brief as they head right back on the road tomorrow night. For tonight tough, the Penguins must focus their attention on the red hot Boston Bruins in hopes of getting back in the win column and opening November on a high note.

Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Usher in a new month with a new Pens Points...

There have been many issues with the Penguins during this four game losing streak, but one of the most significant is the penalty kill. A woeful road trip has seen the penalty kill drop to 71 percent on the season, coming in at 28th in the NHL. [Pensburgh]

Some lineup shuffling may be in the cards for the Penguins as Mike Sullivan looks for a jumpstart back on home ice. Drew O’Connor was recalled to the NHL on Monday with Drake Caggiula being sent down in a corresponding move. [Penguins]

O’Connor’s call up may be a signal that Jeff Carter will miss some time. Carter missed practice on Monday with an undisclosed injury and O’Connor skated in his place. Teddy Blueger was back at practice but a part of the formal line combos. [Trib Live]

Coming off four straight losses and looking increasingly disinterested in each, Mike Sullivan could have easily went in on his players at practice on Monday. Instead, he went a different route and stuck with the positive. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

A myriad of issues bubbled to the surface during the Penguins road trip, but one that has been present since much earlier has been how they started games. Victory against the Coyotes aside, the Penguins have struggled when the puck drops. [CBS Pittsburgh]

Down on the farm in Wilkes-Barre, the Baby Pens are faring much better than the adult club at the moment. With only one overtime loss through seven games, WBS currently sits at the very top of the AHL standings. [Pensburgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

If you’re frustrated with the Penguins current play it’s understandable, but just be happy you aren’t a Toronto Maple Leafs fan who are currently deep in their feelings as they struggle through a tough early season stretch of their own. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Our friends (rivals?) over at Broad Street Hockey are running a series where they feature a specialty dish from different NHL cities. A great idea that features a delicious looking pastrami sandwich from the Big Apple. [Broad Street Hockey]

Two Metro division rivals (and former Southeast division rivals) faced off on Monday evening in Raleigh with the Carolina Hurricanes outlasting the Washington Capitals in a shootout. [Japers’ Rink]