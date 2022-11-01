Pens returning to PPG Paints Arena looking to heal their wounds after rocky road trip

When the Penguins take the ice at PPG Paints Arena tonight, they’ll be looking to get some of their mojo back that they’ve had playing on home ice — and they certainly need it after last week’s woeful road trip through Western Canada.

The Penguins hit the road and first beat the Blue Jackets, but that’s where the fun ended.

A 6-3 loss to the Oilers kicked off the trip.

The Penguins are sunk by a second period that was bad...Very, very, very bad. Edmonton takes a 6-3 win and sends Pittsburgh to their first regulation loss of the 2022-23 season with five unanswered goals. https://t.co/wDqWVVRelr — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) October 25, 2022

The following night, things went from bad to worse with a 4-1 loss to the Flames.

The Pens lose a second game in as many nights on Tuesday as they fall in a hole they can’t climb out of against Jacob Markstrom and the Calgary Flames. https://t.co/3bMDVpwxBM — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) October 26, 2022

A couple days off surely would help as they headed to Vancouver, right? Wrong. A 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

And lastly, a 3-1 loss to the Kraken finished up a bad week for the Penguins.

Penguins/Kraken Recap: Let’s hope the Pens just left their game in the Eastern time zone..Another frustrating loss, this time in Seattle, as the losing streak reaches four games https://t.co/aHskW1n97M — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) October 30, 2022

Needless to say, the Penguins will be hoping that their return to the Eastern time zone is nothing but helpful, and they’ll be hoping even more so to get their swagger back that was on full display at PPG Paints Arena to kick off the season.

The Pens have played three home games and won all three — scoring six goals in each game, with a 6-2 win against the Coyotes, a 6-2 win over Tampa Bay, and a 6-1 win against the Kings.

The past week doesn’t give much hope that the Pens are gonna put another six goals on the board tonight against the Bruins, who come to town with a formidable 8-1 record, but we can dream at least.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.