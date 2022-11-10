Pens Points: Capital Gains

At long last, the Pittsburgh Penguins are back in the win column with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday evening. Three second period goals from Jason Zucker, Brock McGinn, and Jeff Petry gave the Penguins a 3-0 lead heading into the third period where the iced the game with a solid defensive performance and one final goal from Jake Guentzel to put the cherry on top. [Pensburgh]

For a differing point of view of the game, check out what our Capitals friends said over at our sister blog for the home team. [Japers Rink]

In a surprise move, Mike Sullivan shook up his goaltender rotation and went with Casey DeSmith in goal against the Capitals. Only the second time this season that DeSmith was named starter in a game not comprising a back-to-back set. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Brian Dumoulin may be getting a demotion from the Penguins top blue line pairing but don’t count out the veteran completely. Mike Sullivan and the team still believe Dumoulin can bounce back and return to form. [Sports Illustrated]

Despite back out of the Mitchell Miller signing, the fallout is still coming for the Boston Bruins. Apologies have been made and careers tarnished, but that still might not be enough punishment for those who went through with the decision. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Steve Yzerman is slowly but surely rebuilding the Detroit Red Wings after years of futility in the Motor City. He’s doing it with a youth movement and some savvy trades, forming a strong trading partnership with a few teams. [Winging it in Motown]

Claude Giroux will return to Philadelphia for the first time on Saturday since being traded away last season and then signing with the Ottawa Senators in the offseason. [Broad Street Hockey]