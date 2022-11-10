Bryan Rust gets first fighting major penalty of professional hockey career

It was a night of firsts in Washington, D.C. when the Penguins took on the Capitals.

It was the first win for the Pens in nearly three weeks, snapping a 7-game losing streak, but it was apparently also the first time Bryan Rust got a major penalty for fighting in his professional hockey career.

Per @hockeyfights, this was Rust's first fighting major at any level of professional hockey. https://t.co/LQSxyiKyKF — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) November 10, 2022

Bryan Rust and Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk got into it near the midway point of the third period. I personally would consider it more of a tussle than an actual fight, but I don’t get to issue the penalties.

It’s probably for the better that Rust doesn’t repeatedly drop the gloves, also.

The Pens will stay on the road and look to string together another win after breaking their long losing streak when they head to Scotiabank Arena to face the Toronto Maple Leads tomorrow evening north of the border.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.