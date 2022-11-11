Pens Points: A New Team?

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Mike Sullivan made some long-awaited lineup changes Wednesday night that saw the Pittsburgh Penguins snap their seven-game losing streak. How well did these changes work out, and will Sullivan continue with this semi-revamped squad? [PensBurgh]

Bryan Rust received the first fighting major penalty of his professional hockey career Wednesday night, which is kind of crazy, considering how long he’s been playing at a pro level. [PensBurgh]

With the victory over the Washington Capitals came an improvement to the penalty-killing unit as well. [Trib Live]

Teddy Blueger might not have hit the ice yet as he continues to rehab from an injury, but one thing’s for sure: he will not be designing goalie masks anytime soon. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

After struggling mightily out of the gate, an oddball forward line now sees Mike Hoffman regaining his patented scoring touch. [Eyes On The Prize]

Longtime Minnesota defender, Matt Dumba, could be on his way out the door, even if the Wild find success as the season progresses. [Hockey Wilderness]