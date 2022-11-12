PensBurgh Podcast: What is a win?

While the Pittsburgh Penguins’ bottom six remains a definite work in progress, it appears Mike Sullivan listens to this very podcast, as he has made some long-awaited changes to his defensive pairings.

Marcus Pettersson has been promoted to the top pair, P.O Joseph has moved into the top four alongside Jeff Petry, and Brian Dumoulin was demoted to the third pair to play with Jan Rutta.

A 60-minute hockey game against a Washington Capitals team that effectively iced an ECHL lineup due to injuries in their own right is not enough to draw any concrete conclusions, however... the Penguins finally snapped their seven-game losing streak Wednesday night, winning 4-1.

This week’s podcast sees Robbie and Garrett give their impressions on the win that stopped the skid, plus a massive 12-question mailbag that sees them touch on a variety of topics, from Mario Lemieux’s number being retired league-wide to a conversation about blink-182.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk