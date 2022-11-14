Pens Points: Back Home

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Rickard Rakell on the right wing, Evgeni Malkin at the center spot, and Jason Zucker on the left side have all combined to help boost the Pittsburgh Penguins’ offense. [Trib Live]

It was announced Sunday evening that Mark Friedman had been re-assigned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. [Penguins]

The Penguins are continually encouraged by Brian Dumoulin’s progress, while other players may need more time to find their groove. [Post-Gazette]

Former Penguin, Zach Aston-Reese, will return to Pittsburgh Tuesday as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Aston-Reese has become an important cog of the Toronto machine. [Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It was an ‘awkward’ return to Philadelphia for longtime Flyers captain, Claude Giroux. Even so, the newly-minted Ottawa Senator put together a strong performance. [Broad Street Hockey]

The Maple Leafs recently honored Börje Salming, one of the first European players to show his dominance in the North American league. [Pension Plan Puppets]

The Edmonton Oilers are off to a rather mediocre start to the season. When will the team shift into gear? [Copper And Blue]

What will happen when Nick Suzuki’s hot streak ends? Could the supposedly inevitable crash be much gentler than anticipated? [Eyes On The Prize]