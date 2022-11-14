On this date in Penguins history: Bill Guerin scores buzzer beater with 0.4 seconds left on the clock

It didn’t take long for ‘The Legend of Billy G’ to pick up steam when Bill Guerin became a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, joining the team at the trade deadline and winning the Stanley Cup in 2009.

But Guerin did a lot to add to that legendary role, including scoring a buzzer beater goal at Mellon Arena against the Bruins in November of 2009.

On this date, to be exact, 14 years ago, Guerin found the back of the net with 0.4 seconds left, tying the game, and sending things into overtime.

Once things got to overtime, Pascal Dupuis wrapped up the game quickly, and the Pens went home having stolen two points from Boston.

Guerin would retire after his time with the Penguins (and a brief training camp tryout with the Flyers) before moving into the management side of hockey in Pittsburgh and Wilkes-Barre, prior to being named general manager of the Minnesota Wild, a role he still serves in today.