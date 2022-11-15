Pens Points: We Meet Again

Another tough stretch of games begins tonight for the Pittsburgh Penguins with the Toronto Maple Leafs in town looking for revenge after falling to the Penguins last week. It will be a short stay at home for the Penguins who head right back on the road for a showdown with the Minnesota Wild on Thursday then a weekend back-to-back set against the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks. [Pensburgh]

Tonight’s game against the Maple Leafs is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Get ready for puck drop with Pens Points...

Bill Guerin’s biggest moment as a Penguin was wining the Stanley Cup in 2009, but one many may forget was his memorable last second goal to force overtime against the Boston Bruins where the Penguins went on to win in the extra frame. [Pensburgh]

Jason Zucker has been a standout for the Penguins this season and Marcus Pettersson has been stellar as well. On the flip side, Kris Letang has struggled mightily while Kasperi Kapanen has been nearly invisible when on the ice. [The Hockey Writers]

For Zucker especially, this season must feel like a giant monkey off his back. Since coming to Pittsburgh is a blockbuster trade in 2020, Zucker has not lived up to expectations, but we are now seeing the player he was hyped to be. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

No injury carries with it more mystery at the moment than whatever Teddy Blueger is working through. Orginally injured all the way back during training camp, Blueger has yet to play this season and good look getting any updates on his condition. [Trib Live]

Tonight’s game against the Maple Leafs will serve as the Penguins annual ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game to help raise money for the fight against cancer. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It will be a bit of a reunion tonight in Pittsburgh as Matt Murray is expected to be activated by the Maple Leafs for the contest. On the other hand, Toronto will be without the services of Jake Muzzin until at least February. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Wild head coach Dean Evanson is not happy with the current state of his team and let it be known after a late collapse over the weekend. [Hockey Wilderness]

It’s been a red hot start to the 2022-23 season for the New Jersey as they have won 12 of their first 15 games and lead the Metro division. [All About the Jersey]