Penguins activate Teddy Blueger from injured reserve

Penguins forward Teddy Blueger is expected to make his 2022-23 season debut tonight after the team activated him from injured reserve.

Blueger has yet to take part in any game action this season after suffering an injury during training camp ahead of the preseason. The type of injury he was dealing with was never discussed heavily, which is not only typical for the Penguins, but for the NHL as a whole.

As a result of Blueger being activated, the Penguins have re-assigned Filip Hallander back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the American Hockey League.

The Pens, coming off an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens over the weekend, are hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at PPG Paints Arena, where former Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray is also expected to make a return from injury to face his former team.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcasted locally in Pittsburgh on the AT&T Sportsnet.