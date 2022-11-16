Pens Points: Blueger Back, Leafs Attack

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed the Toronto Maple Leafs to PPG Paints Arena last night, just days removed from playing the same team north of the border. The Penguins once again couldn’t register much offense while Toronto’s Michael Bunting, and Matt Murray himself, let the way to a 5-2 Toronto victory. [Recap]

Last night’s game marked the return of two important players. First, on the visiting side, this was Matt Murray’s first game back in Pittsburgh since being traded to the Ottawa Senators in 2020. [Trib Live]

Secondly, center Teddy Blueger made his long-awaited season debut for Pittsburgh last night, helping give depth to a bottom six that sorely needed it. [PensBurgh]

Kris Letang hasn't been his normal, elite self over the last handful of games. Is this just a rough patch or are there more long-term concerns hiding beneath the surface? [PensBurgh]

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins share a commonality this season: having an injured star player whose coach has downplayed the severity of the injury. For the Steelers, running back Najee Harris has been hobbled in recent weeks but looked noticeably stronger in the team’s last game against the New Orleans Saints. For the Penguins, goalie Tristan Jarry admitted he’s been battling through a tough ailment that’s affected his play on the ice. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

It may seem counterintuitive, but Kirby Dach is learning things as a winger that will serve him well in the future whether he’s on the flank or in the middle. [Eyes On The Prize]

New York Rangers star, Chris Kreider, is starting to find his rhythm. [Blueshirt Banter]