Pens Points: On the Road Again

After a very short stint back home the Pittsburgh Penguins will return to the road tonight against the Minnesota Wild to begin a three game road trip. Following the Wild, the Penguins will complete the road trip with a weekend back-to-back set against the Winnipeg Jets and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Puck drop for tonight’s contest with the Wild is set for 8:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Sidney Crosby and his linemates are struggling and talks of breaking up the trio are getting louder and louder. That’s just one of the issues currently plaguing the Penguins at the moment and not even the most important. [Pensburgh]

Getting the Penguins out of this early season rut will take a lot of work and not all of it can be fixed by Mike Sullivan. That’s wear Ron Hextall enters the picture with limited options but still a hand to play in helping right the ship. [The Athletic $$]

You can’t win a Stanley Cup in November but you can certainly cost yourself a shot. Right now the Penguins are entering a dangerous place where they might put themselves in a hole they cannot climb out of. [Hockey Buzz]

To celebrate ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night on Tuesday, Jeff Carter and his wife helped create a special experience for kids currently battling cancer to help take their minds off their battle for a night and focus on having fun. [Penguins]

There are some big names to keep an eye for tonight against the Wild, but one that may be flying under the radar is Marco Rossi. While his scoring numbers might not jump out, Rossi does plenty of good around the ice to be productive. [Hockey Wilderness]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There have been many factors playing into the hot start for the New Jersey Devils, but one that may be over looked is the resurgence of Tomas Tatar. After a rough first season with the team, Tatar has bounced back in a big way for the Devils. [All About the Jersey]

A quick glance around the Metro division may come as a surprise to some with the Devils and New York Islanders leading the way. Perennial stalwarts like Penguins and Washington Capitals have a lot of ground to make up to stay competitive. [Canes Country]