PensBurgh Podcast: Is the stove hot?

The Pittsburgh Penguins remain an underwhelming hockey team. Pittsburgh is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games played, losers of two straight at the time of recording, and the entire vibe of this team feels off.

For the last month or so, Robbie and Garrett have taken rather negative tones towards the Penguins, their on-ice results, lack of effective depth, shoddy goaltending, and more.

This week, while the conversation is still mired with negativity due to recent performances, the hosts ask each other: What is this team’s real identity? Have we already seen it? How hot is the stove before you realize you’ve burnt your hand?

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure also to follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk