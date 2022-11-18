Pens Points: Minnesota Miracle

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins went to Minneapolis for a clash with the North Stars Wild last night. And wouldn’t you know it, the Penguins were declared the victors, besting one-time Penguins prospect, Filip Gustavsson in a 6-4 win. [Recap]

Gretz is here to rank the early areas of concern for the Pittsburgh hockey club. [PensBurgh]

Just about everything has gone wrong for the Penguins lately, goaltending included. Amid the rough stretch, Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry are trying to maintain perspective. [Post-Gazette]

The defensive pairings are trying to find chemistry as quickly as possible despite changing pairings and goals continuing to be scored against them. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Alex Newhook simply isn’t meeting Jared Bednar’s standard. [Mile High Hockey]

Dallas Stars goalie Scott Wedgewood left the ice on a stretcher after making back-to-back saves in a game against the Florida Panthers. [USA Today]