Pens Points: Snatching defeat from the jaws of victory

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

Facing the Pittsburgh Penguins once more, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has moved past his incident with Tristan Jarry. [Trib Live]

The Penguins returned to their home turf last night as losers of their last four games. Hoping to get back in the win column, these flightless birds once maintained a three-goal lead over the white-hot Bruins only to see it evaporate as they would lose 6-5 in overtime. [Recap]

Over the last few seasons, the penalty kill was usually an area of the Penguins’ game they could hang their hat on. Now? It’s not great, folks! [PensBurgh]

In Winter Classic news, the Penguins (and Bruins) unveiled the logos both teams will be using for the annual outdoor extravaganza. Pittsburgh will be paying homage to the city’s first-ever NHL club, the Pirates. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Charlie McAvoy is nearing a return for the Bruins. Who will be the odd man out once McAvoy re-enters the lineup? [Stanley Cup Of Chowder]

One-time Pittsburgh Penguins prospect, Calen Addison, is turning some heads in Minnesota, earning some Calder Trophy discussion in the process. [Hockey Wilderness]

Sportico’s recently-released NHL valuations show the Toronto Maple Leafs as the league’s most valuable club. Hey, at least they have that going for them. [Pension Plan Puppets]