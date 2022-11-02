Penguins unveil logos for 2023 Winter Classic game in Boston

We now know what kind of logo the Penguins will be sporting when they take the ice at Fenway Park to face the Boston Bruins at the Winter Classic in January!

On Tuesday, the team revealed a look at the logo and a look back at the past from which the logo is modeled after.

Winter Classic logos are here!



The team says that the logo is inspired by Pittsburgh’s original NHL franchise, the 1925 Pittsburgh Pirates, including a photo of that team.

A full reveal of the uniforms for the Winter Classic will happen later this month, on Friday, November 25.

This year’s Winter Classic will be the sixth time the Penguins play in an outdoor game. The team has played in the following outdoor games:

2008 Winter Classic vs. Buffalo Sabres at Ralph Wilson Stadium — 2-1 shootout win

2011 Winter Classic vs. Washington Capitals at Heinz Field — 3-1 loss

2014 Stadium Series vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Soldier Field — 5-1 loss

2017 Stadium Series vs. Philadelphia Flyers at Heinz Field — 4-2 win

2019 Stadium Series vs. Philadelphia Flyers at Lincoln Financial Field — 4-3 overtime loss

The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Sportsnet at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 2.