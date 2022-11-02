WATCH: Jason Zucker pays homage to Jaromir Jagr with salute after early goal vs. Sabres

When Jason Zucker scored an early opening goal against the Buffalo Sabres, he did so wearing a uniform that took Penguins fans back down memory lane to the 1990’s.

The Pens were sporting their Retro Reverse throwbacks featuring the infamous ‘RoboPenguin.’

But that’s not what caught everyone’s attention on Wednesday night.

Zucker scored a pretty one-timer goal and added in the famous salute celebration that Jaromir Jagr was so well known for.

Did Jason Zucker become a Pittsburgh folk hero forever for the salute? It’s certainly possible!

Does Jason Zucker deserve a statue for busting out the Jagr salute after that goal?



My column: — Danny Shirey (@DannyShireyPGH) November 2, 2022

Just awesome. And I covered some of @68Jagr best games right here in this building, too:pic.twitter.com/rCEDSSmlSD — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) November 2, 2022

The Pens are set to wear these Reverse Retro uniforms seven more times this season. Let’s all just commit to hoping that every Pens player does the Jagr salute after every goal while wearing these throwbacks. It would be the type of hilarious and fun energy we all need in our lives. We can all agree on that, right?