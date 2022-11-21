Pens Points: A perfect road trip

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins visited the Chicago Blackhawks Sunday night, entering an arena where they hadn’t won a game in since 2009. On Marian Hossa Jersey Retirement Night, it was Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby, once Hossa’s teammates, who helped Pittsburgh earn a 4-3 win to complete the road trip. [Recap]

Sunday’s game was an important individual and franchise milestone: Evgeni Malkin became just the second player behind Sidney Crosby to play 1,000 games for the Pittsburgh hockey club. Here’s a retrospective of the career of “Mr. 101.” [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Montreal Canadiens are showing a fight they didn’t have last season. [Eyes On The Prize]

Believe it or not, the Dallas Stars are a divisional threat to the Colorado Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey Podcast]

Is there a serious chance Stuart Skinner can become Edmonton’s full-time No. 1 goalie this year? [Copper And Blue]

Over the weekend, the New Jersey Devils won their incredible 12th game in a row. [All About The Jersey Recap]

The fourth overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft, Shane Wright, has been assigned to Coachella Valley for a conditioning stint. [Davey Jones Locker Room]