Pens Points: Turning a Corner?

Coming off a momentous Sunday night and a successful three game road trip, the Pittsburgh Penguins took Monday off to rest and recover before action picks up again stating on Wednesday against the Calgary Flames.

Victories over the Minnesota Wild, Winnipeg Jets, and Chicago Blackhawks to go along with celebrations for Evgeni Malkin playing his 1000th NHL game have the Penguins riding high, feeling good, and back in the playoff picture as the holiday season arrives.

Pens Points is here to help you get through another off day...

Sunday night belonged to Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins made sure he felt the love. Frm having his son Nikita announce him as a starter for his 1,000th game to securing another big win, it all came up roses for Malkin on his big night. [Pensburgh]

Pittsburgh is a long way from where Evgeni Malkin grew up in Russia, making it hard for his family to see their son play. On Sunday night, it was Malkin’s turn in the spotlight to shine a light on what will be a Hall of Fame career. [The Athletic $$]

Led by captain Sidney Crosby, the Penguins have posted three straight wins as Thanksgiving arrives. Though there is a much needed homestand on the horizon, the quality of opponent will test the Penguins in a major way. [Pensburgh]

Crosby’s incredible run of play not only has the Penguins back on track but it has him rising up the scoring charts as well. His 11 points in the last week earned him First Star honors from the NHL for the second time this season. [Pensburgh]

One major issue for the Penguins during their poor run of play before the winning streak was their complete lack of identity. That has started to change now that their play is improving and the results coming out in their favor. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Boston Bruins have established themselves as the best team in the NHL just short of the quarter pole of the season, but their standing is about to be tested with their most difficult stretch of the season upcoming. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Seattle Kraken top prospect Shane Wright has been assigned to Coachella Valley of the AHL on a 14-day conditioning assignment. Following that two week stint, it’s expected Wright heads to Team Canada for the World Juniors. [Davy Jones Locker Room]

When the Calgary Flames roll into town on Wednesday night, they will do so on the back of a victory over Pennsylvania’s other team, the Philadelphia Flyers who they defeated last night to extend the Flyers losing streak to seven games. [Broad Street Hockey]