Penguins announce plans to honor Evgeni Malkin for playing in 1,000 NHL games

Evgeni Malkin is now a member of the 1,000 Games Club in the NHL — and the Penguins will honor him for his achievement before tomorrow’s game against the Flames.

On Sunday in Chicago, Malkin reached the 1,000 game threshold in a win over the Blackhawks.

The Penguins say that the team will honor Malkin for the feat tomorrow, as he became the 373rd player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 game mark.

Before tomorrow night’s game against the Flames, a special video will be played at PPG Paints Arena in addition to special messages from current and past teammates.

Malkin joined a short list of being only the 65th player in NHL history to play his first 1,000 games with one team.

In addition to that aspect of the 1,000 games played, Malkin, along with Sidney Crosby, are the only two Penguins players to play 1,000 games with the team.

Puck drop tomorrow night is scheduled for 7 p.m.