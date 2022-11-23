Pens Points: A Thanksgiving Eve tradition

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

As mentioned above, the Penguins will play their traditional Thanksgiving Eve game later tonight against the Calgary Flames. But why do the Penguins play so many games on Thanksgiving Eve? [Trib Live]

Goaltender Casey DeSmith was not on the ice for the Penguins’ practice yesterday. It was later revealed he is dealing with an undisclosed injury. [Trib Live]

Evgeni Malkin skated in his 1,000th NHL game on Sunday. The Pittsburgh Penguins are sharing their plans to honor the veteran Russian with a special video package. [PensBurgh]

If a new report is to be believed, GM Ron Hextall may be looking to dump salary and make a trade. [PensBurgh]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Daniil Zhuravlyov, the 2018 fifth-round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche, has returned to his native Russia. [Mile High Hockey]

What are some realistic trade options to bolster Minnesota Wild’s forward group? [Hockey Wilderness]

The Toronto Maple Leafs have lost yet another key cog to injury, and more specifically, long-term injured reserve. Defenseman Morgan Rielly will now miss substantial game action. [Pension Plan Puppets]

The Philadelphia Flyers have provided a substantial injury update, giving an update on everyone with the smallest knick to long-term absences. [Broad Street Hockey]