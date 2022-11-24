Pens Points: Malkin’s Moment

A pregame ceremony by the Pittsburgh Penguins honored Evgeni Malkin on his 1,000 games milestone, and Malkin delivered on his big night with a shootout winner to defeat the Calgary Flames and extend the Penguins winning streak to four straight. [Pensburgh]

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!!

Let Pens Points serve as your Thanksgiving appetizer...

Nothing has worked consistently for Penguins this season expect for Rickard Rakell on the top line. Playing alongside Sidney Crosby has unlocked Rakell’s full potential and earned him a permanent spot in that position. [Pensburgh]

There were many area for the Penguins to improve on if they wanted to turn their season around, but a major one was in goal where Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith have struggled but now may be getting back on track. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]

Goaltending improvement has been just one factor in the Penguins recent run of success. Getting Rakell back with Crosby has been a huge boost and so has the penalty kill which has done almost a complete 180 since earlier in the season. [The Hockey Writers]

Playing 1,000 games in the NHL is an accomplishment worth celebrating and the Penguins are pulling out all the stops for Evgeni Malkin. They reached out to a few of his former teammates who all wished Geno congratulations on his achievement. [Fan Nation]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Ryan Reaves was traded on Wednesday, going from the New York Rangers to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a 5th round pick. [Hockey Wilderness]

The Boston Bruins are loaded with talent up and down the lineup, but it’s not the typical big names you may think who are leading the team’s hot start. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Penguins will return to action on Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2022 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown. The Flyers spent their Thanksgiving Eve losing to the Washington Capitals in overtime. [Broad Street Hockey]