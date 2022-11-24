Tristan Jarry wins 100th game of NHL career

It was a milestone night for Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry.

The star of the night was Evgeni Malkin, who was honored for playing in 1,000 games, but Jarry wasn’t too far behind.

The 27-year-old netminder won his 100th NHL game with a 2-1 shootout win over the Calgary Flames.

Jarry earned his 7th win in 12 games this season.

The British Columbia native was drafted in 2013 by the Penguins and worked his way through the system, earning the starting role after the team traded fellow netminder Matt Murray.

Since then, Jarry has seen the majority of starts, winning 85 of those 100 games over the past four seasons, including this one.

Jarry is in the final year of a 3-year contract that carries a $3.5 million cap hit. He’s scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, unless the team extends his contract between now and then.