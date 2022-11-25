Pens Points: Holiday Hangover?

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

Defensemen Kris Letang and Jeff Petry are helping give a new look to the power play. [Trib Live]

Here’s how a few laid-back Penguins shrug off pregame routines — and steer clear of Sidney Crosby’s infamous superstitions. [Post-Gazette]

Wednesday’s victory over the Calgary Flames was a special night for more than just Evgeni Malkin: the night marked Tristan Jarry’s 100th victory of his career. [PensBurgh]

When Evgeni Malkin first arrived in Pittsburgh back in 2006, Pittsburgh Penguins employee George Birman got a call. This is the story of No. 71 1⁄ 2. [ Penguins ]

News and notes from around NHL...

Conor Timmins has taken a long, winding road on his way to the NHL. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Following a 4-0 shutout loss to the 30th-place Arizona Coyotes, it appears the Carolina Hurricanes are broken. [Canes Country]

Just days after returning to Toronto for a warmly-received pregame ceremony, longtime Maple Leafs defender Börje Salming has passed away. [Pension Plan Puppets]