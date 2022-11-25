Penguins/Flyers Recap: Easy work in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh rolls to 4-1 win

Pregame

A familiar lineup for the Penguins who stick with what has been working as of lately, coming into this one on a four-game winning streak.

Ready for battle pic.twitter.com/fmlQA0zLAD — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 25, 2022

First period

A fairly slow start, the Flyers are better early with the first handful of shots. Tristan Jarry is sharp at the beginning. The Penguins get their feet under them and tally the first goal of the game. Philadelphia defender Justin Braun mishandles the puck and Teddy Blueger jumps on it. Blueger’s hard, low shot bumps out a rebound perfectly for Josh Archibald to backhand swat into the net as he crashes to the crease. 1-0 Pittsburgh.

You love to see an early Penguins lead in Philly pic.twitter.com/g1CoZJnCEg — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 25, 2022

Danton Heinen goes to the box for the game’s first penalty, but the Flyers give it back on their power play when Archibald draws a penalty. Everything washes out from there.

Pittsburgh strikes in the last minute of the period, and it’s none other than Sidney Crosby popping up to haunt his long time nemesis. Marcus Pettersson was shooting from distance and Crosby put a tip on it to foil Carter Hart and send the Pens into intermission with a 2-0 lead.

No active player has more points against Philadelphia than Sidney Crosby. pic.twitter.com/kRQqaNAQ0a — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 25, 2022

Shots are 15-7 early in favor of the Pens, who carry the play and are looking great early on.

Second period

Nicolas Deslauriers takes a run at Kris Letang and comically like a rodeo clown makes a spectacle of himself to bait a Penguin into a fight. For some unknown reason Marcus Pettersson (Lord bless him) as more heart than brains and takes the NHL’s leading fighter up on it. Doesn’t go well for Pettersson, but he stands up for his partner and proves a point at least.

The Flyers feed off that huge lift from Deslauriers and are right back in the game. Sike, the Pens score again lol.

Teddy Blueger with a weak shot from the outside that somehow the Flyers can’t block and Ryan Poehling scores another redirection goal past Hart. 3-0 Pens.

ANOTHER REDIRECT! ANOTHER PENGUINS GOAL! pic.twitter.com/dTDDELWd6M — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 25, 2022

Nick Seeler apparently doesn’t want to get on John Tortorella’s bad side and wants to compete even though they’re getting blown out, so Seeler tries to fight Brock McGinn after a routine hit. The Pens end up with a power play out of the mix, but sadly can’t keep pouring it on right there.

The Pens cycle the puck for a bit and Ryan Poehling...scores from behind the net off a pass attempt? Hart imploding on himself at this point and Tortorella pulls him, 4-0 Pens.

Nothing comPoehls to you pic.twitter.com/Ul1VGMHgbK — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 26, 2022

Shots are 9-8 Pens in the second and 24-15 overall. Big board shows a 4-0 lead.

Third period

The Flyers earn a penalty shot, but it’s for Zack MacEwen (he of 12 career NHL goals in 149 games). Jarry turns it aside and makes it look easy.

With the Pens content to watch the clock drain down and score effects setting in, Philadelphia finally gets on the board. Kevin Hayes calls his own number after he walks around Jeff Petry and it’ a 4-1 game with 9:56 remaining.

Kevin Hayes (6g-14a) collects his team-leading 20th point of the season. #PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/r4FWNsUnQn — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 26, 2022

The Pens get a late power play and call the dogs off, putting the fourth line on. Why not.

Some thoughts

Crosby’s first period goal was his 52nd of his illustrious career against the Flyers. That passes Mario Lemieux as most in team history and the most all-time versus Philadelphia. What a player, what a man!

The Pens have switched up the power play a bit with the struggling Bryan Rust dropped from the top group (yay!) but replaced by known-not-great-power-play-option Jeff Petry (boo). So close to adding a right shot who can also get to the net and deflect the puck (Rakell). Maybe next time!

Love where Pettersson’s heart is on the whole matter, but gotta be smart too. It’s 2-0, you’re doing fine. No need to oblige a guy for a fight for really no reason. Especially when that guy knows how to fight and maybe you are just relying on courage more than skill. Just a thought, love standing up for a teammate but there’s a time and place for everything.

Three goals from the fourth line! Archibald has been the little ball of energy for all season; drawing penalties, throwing the body around and scoring the odd goal. Poehling has done well on the wing, using his speed and he isn’t afraid to play the puck and also has shown the ability to get himself to the net. Blueger chipped in three assists tonight, and all primary too, great spot for him to fit in. It’s been a very good mix right now between effort and skill from all three of them, with the results to match. That isn’t always the case for fourth liners — but with Blueger’s ability, Poehling’s potential/tools and Archibald’s sheer force of will- there’s no reason they can’t be a fiery combination that makes some kind of mark on games.

A quiet night on special teams is usually a good thing these days. The Pens had over 7 of power play time and couldn’t convert, thought some of that came in garbage time just looking to feed Poehling for a potential hat trick goal. In silver lining territory they looked pretty decent when it mattered, I guess. The PK was only called on for 1:18 total, and they kept Philly off the board.

Quick turn to the game tomorrow night against Toronto. Five wins in a row for the Pens!