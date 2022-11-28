Pens Points: A Rusty Slump

Here are your Pens Points for this Monday morning...

Bryan Rust’s production is down across the board this season. Is this early season slump cause for concern? [PensBurgh]

Believe it or not, we’re at the quarter mark of the NHL season. Hooks has given a grade to every member of the Pittsburgh Penguins roster to this point in the campaign. [PensBurgh]

The Penguins have been a bit of a mixed bag this year. The team has shown it can be good but also inconsistent and stubborn. [Trib Live]

Here is the story behind Pittsburgh’s 2023 Winter Classic jerseys which pays homage to Pittsburgh’s original NHL franchise. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Over the weekend, the New Jersey Devils continued their winning ways, this time besting the Washington Capitals thanks to Jack Hughes's first-career hat trick. [All About The Jersey]

Staying with the Devils, one fellow All About The Jersey writer makes the argument that the Devils have handled their rebuild much better than the New York Rangers. [All About The Jersey]

The Kirby Dach redemption tour blew through Chicago over the weekend, much to the delight of Habs fans and the disgust of Blackhawks supporters. [Eyes On The Prize]