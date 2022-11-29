Game Preview: Carolina Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Penguins 11/29/2022 - Lines, how to watch

Who: Carolina Hurricanes (11-6-5, 27 points, 3rd place Metropolitan Division) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-3, 25 points, 4th place Metropolitan Division)

When: 7:00 p.m. Eastern

How to Watch: AT&T Sports Network Pittsburgh (ATTSN-PT) for the home team, Bally Sports South (BSSO) for the visitors, Sling TV

Penguins games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Pens, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Opponent Track: After a strong start to the season, the Hurricanes recently dropped five games in a row. Thanks to a 0-1-4 record, the Canes were still picking up points, but those were four frustrating overtime losses. Carolina finally broke the streak on Saturday, when two power-play goals helped power the team to a 3-2 triumph over the visiting Flames.

Pens Path Ahead: The Penguins are playing at PPG Paints Arena every other day for the rest of the week. The Golden Knights come to town on Thursday, and the Blues are visiting on Saturday.

Season Series: This is the first Carolina/Pittsburgh matchup of the season, but Penguins fans will see the Canes twice in four days in December (on the 18th and 22nd) before the season series concludes in January. Those will be eight fairly consequential points in the race up the Metropolitan Division standings.

Getting to know the Hurricanes

SB Nation counterpart: Canes Country

Possible lines

FORWARDS

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

DEFENSEMEN

Jaccob Slavin / Brent Burns

Brady Skjei / Brett Pesce

Calvin De Haan / Jalen Chatfield

Goalies: Pyotr Kochetkov, Antti Raanta

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

IR: Tuevo Teravainen, Ondrej Kase, Max Pacioretty, Jake Gardiner, Cavan Fitzgerald, Frederik Andersen

For the third game in a row, the Penguins are facing a team with a packed injured reserve (part of the reason the Flyers were left toothless on Friday, although it didn’t seem to slow down the Maple Leafs on Saturday.) These injuries are painful on both sides of the ice for the Hurricanes: Teravainen and Pacioretty can be twenty-goal scorers, and starting goaltender Frederik Andersen has been missing since November 8.

Since Andersen’s injury, the Hurricanes have leant on 23-year-old Pyotr Kochetkov (who had started two NHL games before this season). Kochetkov is taking full advantage of the opportunity. In six starts, he has a .913 save percentage and one shutout— good thing, seeing as the Hurricanes signed him to a four-year contract last week.

Pyotr Kochetkov making his case for save of the year! pic.twitter.com/RUwoKtGYjY — NHL (@NHL) November 24, 2022

Stats

via hockeydb

The Canes are missing a few consistent scorers, but they are being helped by a career year from Martin Necas. After scoring around 15 goals per season for the last three years, Necas has taken full advantage of his opportunity to play on Carolina’s first line, putting up 10 goals through the first 22 games of the season.

37-year-old Brent Burns remains a force to be reckoned with. He leads the Hurricanes— the entire team, not just his fellow defenders— in shots on goal, and ranks second on the team with 11 assists.

During the Canes’ recent winless streak (0-1-4), the team only scored three even-strength goals. Even in Saturday’s 3-2 redemption win over the Flames, the team only scored one. With their power-play also struggling (they’re right there with the Penguins with a success rate of just under 17%), the Canes are currently one of the lowest-scoring teams in the NHL. Their solid defense (they allow an NHL-low 25.9 shots against per game) allows them to stay competitive anyways.

And now for the Pens...

Potential Game Lines

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker - Evgeni Malkin - Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn - Jeff Carter - Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Poehling - Teddy Blueger - Josh Archibald

Defense

Marcus Pettersson / Kris Letang

P.O. Joseph / Jeff Petry

Brian Dumoulin / Jan Rutta

Goalies: Tristan Jarry (Casey DeSmith)

Scratches: Danton Heinen, Chad Ruhwedel

IR: None. Can you believe it?

The Penguins' 6 consecutive healthy games is (perhaps to no surprise) the longest such streak they've had going back to 2000/01 - only matched by a 6-gamer across two series during the 2012/13 playoffs — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) November 27, 2022

Kapanen skated on the Penguins’ third line during Monday’s practice after being a healthy scratch in nine of the Penguins’ last ten games.

Mike Sullivan on how Kasperi Kapanen has handled being a healthy scratch for as long as he has: “His attitude has been spectacular day in and day out, which is a credit to him.” — Taylor Haase (@TaylorHaasePGH) November 28, 2022