Pens Points: Storm Brewing

For the first time this season, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes are set to meet in a Metro division showdown at PPG Paints Arena later this evening. Carolina and Pittsburgh sit third and fourth respectively in the division with the Hurricanes holding just a two point lead over the Penguins entering this contest.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be broadcast on AT&T Sports Network.

Carolina marks the beginning of a home stretch for the Penguins but one filled with challenging opponents. After the Hurricanes tonight, the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues await later in the week. [Pensburgh]

Still looking for the right line combinations, Mike Sullivan did some maneuvering during a special practice in Shadyside on Monday. Struggling winger Danton Heinen was replaced in line rushes by fellow struggling winger Kasperi Kapanen. [Pensburgh]

Based on what we saw at practice on Monday, all signs point to Kasperi Kapanen rejoining the Penguins lineup against the Hurricanes. Coming off a lengthy stint as a healthy scratch, Kapanen has hopes of turning his season around. [Trib Live]

Instead of holding practice at UPMC Lemieux in Cranberry, the Penguins hit the ice at the new Hunt Armory rink in Shadyside on Monday. The creation of the new rink is another sign at how the Penguins are helping build the game in Pittsburgh. [Trib Live]

There were a lot of questions facing the Penguins in offseason and many were answered by the font office. Now six months in the rearview, some of those answers have been good while others may leave fans wanting more. [The Athletic $$]

A young Penguins fan battling cancer had the opportunity to attend a Penguins game in person as a part of Hockey Fights Cancer and had the time of her life getting to watch er favorite hockey team in action. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

There is a funny controversy surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs at the moment and it centers on former Penguins goalie Matt Murray. Recently, Murray has come under fire for repeatedly knocking his goal net off the moorings. [Pension Plan Puppets]

Currently sitting atop the Metro division and right near the top of the NHL, the New Jersey Devils are a team being chased by almost everyone. How they handle this new pressure will determine exactly what the team is capable of. [All About the Jersey]

After Vegas comes to town on Thursday, the Seattle Kraken will make its second ever visit to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Coming off a rough first year in the NHL, the Kraken have found its stride in season two and are playing some pretty good hockey. [Davy Jones Locker]