Pens Points: Falling on the Sword

Another night, another blown lead for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake Guentzel scored just eight seconds into the third period to give the Penguins a 3-1 lead but the Buffalo Sabres ripped off five unanswered goals to come all the way back and hand the Penguins a sixth consecutive loss by a score of 6-3. [Pensburgh]

Thursday’s Pens Points arrives for your reading pleasure...

No sugar coating it, the Penguins are struggling right now. Losers of five straight, the team is looking for answers to a laundry list of problems that have turned a promising start into a nightmare run of form over the past 10 days. [Pensburgh]

Never a better time to break out the famous Jagr salute goal celebration than on the night they bring back the logo No. 68 wore during the majority of his time in Pittsburgh. [Pensburgh]

If you had to rank the Penguins recent losses, the one on Tuesday night to the Bruins is probably right at the top. Blowing a three goal lead is bad enough, but the way they did it may be a sign of even greater problems. [The Athletic $$]

Sidney Crosby made a bit of history with his opening tally on Tuesday night against the Bruins. With the goal, Crosby passed Mark Messier for most first minutes goals (14) and passed Adam Oates for 18th on the NHL’s all-time scoring list (1,421). [Fan Nation]

There are many culprits to blame for the recent string of poor play from the Penguins, but one group you can’t lay too much criticism on is the top line guys who are pulling their weight but need their teammates to pick up some slack. [HockeyBuzz]

A one year increase of 7% still saw the Penguins drop a spot in the overall franchise valuations among NHL franchises. Ranked at No. 16, the Penguins come smack dab in the middle of the NHL, worth an estimated $900 million. [Business Journal]

ICYMI, the Penguins have unveiled a new logo that will be used as part of their look for upcoming Winter Classic against the Boston Bruins on January 2nd. [Pensburgh]

Golf icons Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy recently announced a joint sports entertainment company called TMRW Sports. Now they released a list of investors from across the sports world, including Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. [GOLF]

News and notes from around the NHL...

A surprising early season run by the New Jersey Devils has them in the driver’s seat of the Metro division, but the loss of Ondrej Palat could put them in a tight spot if their prized free agent signing misses an extended amount of time. [All About the Jersey]

After losing Jeremy Swayman to a nasty looking injury against the Penguins, the Bruins are gearing up for life without the goaltender with the recall of Keith Kincaid. [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

In the only other game of the night, the Toronto Maple Leafs rode a John Tavares hat trick to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. [Pension Plan Puppets]