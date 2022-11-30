Pens Points: Swept Away

Here are your Pens Points for this Wednesday morning...

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes dueled last night in the comfortable confines of PPG Paints Arena. An opening salvo from Sidney Crosby gave the Penguins an early 1-0 lead. The Hurricanes, ever a potent threat, and looking to find their mojo again, got the better of the Penguins, scoring the next two goals before Jake Guentzel tied the game with less than a minute left in regulation. The Canes took the winning point in OT. [Recap]

Defenseman Kris Letang was a surprise last-minute scratch last night due to illness. [Trib Live]

Labatt on Tuesday announced the release of another Pittsburgh and Penguins-centric packaging: an ode to the great Mike Lange and his Lange-isms. [Post-Gazette]

The Penguins announced a 2000s theme night yesterday, so the majority of you reading this are probably experiencing something of a midlife crisis right now. [Penguins]

News and notes from around the NHL...

The Dallas Stars announced that they re-signed top-line center, Roope Hintz, to an 8-year contract extension worth $8.45 million on average annually. [Defending Big D]

John Tortorella compared young center, Morgan Frost, to a toilet seat. [Broad Street Hockey]

After a quarter of the season, and a year after a transformation, what have we learned about the Montreal Canadiens? [Eyes On The Prize]

It had been expected for some time from those within and around the organization, but they made it official: the Minnesota Wild sent down Marco Rossi to the AHL. [Hockey Wilderness]