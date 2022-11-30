On this Date in Penguins History: Rupper’s hat trick against the Rangers

13 years ago today, Penguins forward Mike Rupp scored the first and only hat trick of his NHL career.

On November 30, 2009, the Penguins beat the Rangers by a score of 5-2, and it was a historic night for Mike Rupp at Madison Square Garden.

Going into the third period of the game, which was tied 2-2 at the time, it was Rupper’s time to shine.

He had already scored one goal and added a second, chipping in an empty-net goal for his third, completing the hat trick.

During his NHL career, Rupp scored 54 goals and added 45 assists for a total of 99 points.

Rupp spent two season with the Penguins, scoring a career-high 13 goals in the 2009-10 season.

After retiring from hockey in 2014, Rupp is featured as an analyst for both the NHL Network and for AT&T Sportsnet in Pittsburgh covering the Penguins.