 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kris Letang to be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a stroke

Letang previously had a stroke in 2014.

By Mike Darnay
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Pittsburgh Penguins Photo by Justin K. Aller/NHLI via Getty Images

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will be out of the lineup for an indefinite amount of time after suffering a stroke yesterday.

The Penguins say that Letang isn't experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke and will continue to undergo testing over the next week.

No further updates on his status and condition are expected to be released until a medical plan is in place, but the team says his condition is not believed to be career threatening.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Hextall. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

Letang also had a stroke in 2014, causing him to miss two months of time.

Testing at the time revealed that Letang was born with a small hole in the wall of his heart.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” said Letang. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Hextall provided some more information today, about how coach Mike Sullivan gave the news to the team last night and Letang was also able to talk to the team. According to Hextall, Letang was asking on Tuesday about when he could start skating again (just one day after the stroke) which is encouraging to see for his mindset and hopefully a positive sign about how his body is feeling now.

More From PensBurgh

Loading comments...