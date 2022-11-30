Kris Letang to be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a stroke

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang will be out of the lineup for an indefinite amount of time after suffering a stroke yesterday.

Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week. https://t.co/dQeKuhrBH2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 30, 2022

The Penguins say that Letang isn't experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke and will continue to undergo testing over the next week.

No further updates on his status and condition are expected to be released until a medical plan is in place, but the team says his condition is not believed to be career threatening.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Hextall. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.”

Letang also had a stroke in 2014, causing him to miss two months of time.

Testing at the time revealed that Letang was born with a small hole in the wall of his heart.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” said Letang. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Hextall provided some more information today, about how coach Mike Sullivan gave the news to the team last night and Letang was also able to talk to the team. According to Hextall, Letang was asking on Tuesday about when he could start skating again (just one day after the stroke) which is encouraging to see for his mindset and hopefully a positive sign about how his body is feeling now.

Hextall on Letang continued: "I'm shocked at how well he's doing emotionally and how well he seems to be taking it. This is much less severe than what happened 8 years ago. There's a lot of comfort in that." — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 30, 2022

Letang called head athletic trainer Chris Stewart on Monday, saying he had a migraine and that something didn't feel right. At that point, head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said he needed to go to the hospital immediately, where tests revealed he had a stroke. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) November 30, 2022