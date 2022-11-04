PensBurgh Podcast: The sky is falling

These Pittsburgh Penguins are in something of a tailspin. Losers of six straight games after such a hot start make that start feeling like a distant memory.

Many in the online portion of the fanbase may be overreacting to an October-November slump, but history shows if you’re out of the playoff picture by American Thanksgiving, your chances of getting into a playoff spot in the second half of the season are very slim.

Multiple-goal leads have been blown, and simply put, not enough goals have been scored. Questions persist about several players, from Brian Dumoulin to unimpressive forwards in the bottom six.

Are we all pressing the panic button too early? Or are there actual concerns that could linger well into the winter months?

We conclude the podcast with a six-question mailbag with many listeners also voicing their concerns with the direction of the team and the lackluster performances of several veteran cogs.

Enjoy this week’s episode and, as always, thank you for listening!

Don’t forget to support us by rating and subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play.

Make sure also to follow us on Twitter all season long to get updated every time a new episode drops: @PensburghPod

***

Intro/Outro music courtesy of Sylendanna.

Track title - Online Now! & I Think Its The Way I Walk