Pens Points: Preparing for Kraken

Here are your Pens Points for this Friday morning...

A six-game losing streak is always going to raise alarm bells, no matter the time of the year. The Penguins deserve criticism for their play but it is not time to panic just yet. [PensBurgh]

As the fanbase continues to spin its heads over this slump, roster construction is standing out in the early-season losing streak. [PensBurgh]

Donning their 2022 Reverse Retro uniforms for the first time Wednesday night against the Buffalo Sabres, Jason Zucker scored the game’s first goal and gave a hearty salute, paying homage to one Jaromir Jagr, who would often salute after scoring a goal. Well, Jagr saw the clip and saluted Zucker himself. [Trib Live]

Speaking of Zucker, the previously injured forward is back in the fold and is finding more success with a clean bill of health. [Trib Live]

Sharper goaltending would help their cause, but the Penguins’ pattern of blown leads goes well beyond that singular issue. [Trib Live]

News and notes from around the NHL...

Martin St. Louis may have found the answer to the question of who should play alongside Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki—Kirby Dach. [Eyes On The Prize]

Emil Heineman is in Leksand preparing for the SHL season. [Eyes On The Prize]

While everyone here has a deep disdain for the Philadelphia Flyers, cheesesteaks may be a different story. Broad Street Hockey has unveiled the definitive guide to Philadelphia cheesesteaks. [Broad Street Hockey]